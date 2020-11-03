Rimersburg House Explosion Ruled Accidental

RIMERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The explosion that destroyed a home in Rimersburg late last week has been ruled accidental.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Stewart, the explosion and resulting fire, which caused an estimated $300,000.00 in damage to the home of Amy McDeavitt and her three children located at 448 Chestnut Street, was ruled accidental in nature following an investigation.

Chief Robert Malnofsky, of the New Bethlehem Police Department, reported no one was at home at the time of the explosion, and there were no injuries reported.

Even the family’s pets managed to escape safely, although at least one cat is still missing but is believed to have escaped.

The initial blast was reported to Clarion County 9-1-1 around 8:03 a.m. on October 29.

Nine area fire companies responded to the scene, along with New Bethlehem Police, Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, and representatives from Columbia Gas and West Penn Power.

The explosion was reportedly gas-related.

Officials say the home is a total loss.

Following the explosion, a two-block radius around the home, including the area of Cherry Run Estates, was evacuated for a large portion of the day.

The fire companies all cleared the scene around 2:13 p.m. while local police and a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal remained on scene until around 8:00 p.m.

According to Trooper Stewart, the investigation into the explosion is ongoing.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family has raised over $3,600.00 as of November 3.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.