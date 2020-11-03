Say What?!: ‘Top Gear’ Host Breaks Guinness Record in Speedy Ice Cream Van

YORKSHIRE, England – A British TV host broke a Guinness World Record when he took an electric ice cream van to a top speed of 80.04 mph.

Paddy McGuinness, one of the hosts of the BBC’s Top Gear, broke the record for the world’s fastest electric ice cream van at the Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire, England.

