Sligo Man Accused of Head-Butting Woman

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo man is facing assault charges after he allegedly grabbed and head-butted a woman during an argument at a residence in Sligo.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old David James McGiffin.

According to a criminal complaint, on October 23, a known female victim reported an alleged assault to the Clarion-based State Police.

The assault allegedly occurred on October 21 at a residence in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

The victim reported that she and David McGiffin were having a verbal argument during which McGiffin yelled, “I am going to hurt you” and put both of his hands on her head, then head-butted her, causing an injury to her forehead.

The complaint notes police observed swelling to the victim’s forehead, which the victim stated she received as a result of the head-butt. She also showed police bruising on her upper left arm that was allegedly caused by being grabbed by McGiffin.

McGiffin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:00 p.m. on October 23, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on October 23.

He was released on October 26 on a surety bond posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on November 24, with Judge Miller presiding.

