State Police Calls: Drug Possession, Scattering Rubbish

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Drug Possession in Farmington Township

Around 8:57 p.m. on October 23, Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu on State Route 66 near Nash Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County, for a traffic violation.

Police say the passenger in the vehicle, identified as a 24-year-old Meadville man, was subsequently found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The name of the accused was not released.

Scattering Rubbish in Hickory Township

Marienville-based State Police say sometime between 1:00 p.m. on October 31 and 9:00 a.m. on November 1, an unknown male dumped construction debris on the property of Collins Pine Company on State Route 666 in Hickory Township, Forest County, then fled the scene undetected.

According to police, leads have developed, and the investigation is ongoing.


