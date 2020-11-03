Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 2,875 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., November 3, that there were 2,875 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 214,871.

This is the highest daily increase of cases.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 27 and November 2 is 259,898 with 16,301 positive cases. There were 39,561 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 2.

There are 8,855 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 32 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,354,346 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 3,846 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,352 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 301 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/03/20 – 2,875

11/02/20 – 2,060

11/01/20 – 1,909

10/31/20 – 2,510

10/30/20 – 2,641

10/29/20 – 2,202

10/28/20 – 2,228

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 808 19 827 22 Butler 1961 35 1996 28 Clarion 262 2 264 4 Clearfield 513 12 525 7 Crawford 598 26 624 3 Elk 203 18 221 2 Forest 19 0 19 1 Indiana 1245 18 1263 17 Jefferson 232 7 239 4 McKean 165 7 172 2 Mercer 1165 29 1194 27 Venango 307 6 313 1 Warren 74 4 78 1

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April through the end of October are available below:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in October;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,500 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,725 cases among employees, for a total of 32,225 at 1,086 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,816 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,595 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.