UPDATE: Massive Blaze at Knox Residence Caused by Wood Burner

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Officials say a massive house fire in the Knox area was caused by a wood burner in the residence.

According to Matthew Yeager, Chief of Knox Volunteer Fire Company, the structure fire that decimated a two-story home along Myers Road on Monday, November 2, was caused by a wood burner located in the central part of the first floor of the residence.

Yeager noted no one was at home at the time of the fire which spread quickly due to the wind that fanned the massive flames.

By the time the fire crews arrived at the scene, the house was already fully engulfed.

According to Yeager, crews initially had trouble keeping enough water on the inferno, until more companies arrived to keep the water flowing.

However, despite all the efforts, the home was a total loss.

The following fire departments responded to the fire:

Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Callensburg Volunteer Fire Department, Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Fire Department, Rimersburg Hose Company, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Perry Township Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1, and Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion-based State Police, Knox Ambulance Service, and Central Electric were also called to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 10:34 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.