Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to explorejoblistings@gmail.com or call 814-297-8004.

FEATURED JOBS

UPS Attendant at Riverhill Battery Warehouse

Riverhill Battery Warehouse

Riverhill Battery Warehouse, Located on Rt 322 in Shippenville, is looking for a seasonal UPS Attendant.

Training will be done on site, no experience needed! If interested, Please contact Riverhill Battery Warehouse at 814-227-2123 or visit them at 11041 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Full-Time Dental Assistant or EFDA

Primary Health Network

The Primary Health Network, a large non-profit organization, is seeking qualified candidates for the position of a Full-Time Dental Assistant or EFDA (Expanded Functions Dental Assistant) at their Clarion Dental Center.

The position is located at 30 Pinnacle Drive, Clarion, PA. The hours for this position are generally 8:30 AM- 5:00 PM Monday-Friday with some possible evening hours required.

General Description:

EFDA- This individual assists in the provision of primary and comprehensive dental care as a member of a team of health professionals. This person also performs the duties of an Expanded Functions Dental Assistant, Dental Assistant, as well as some limited clerical duties at the site. Priority is given to those duties as approved for the licensure as an EFDA. The employee also provides general duties deemed appropriate by the supervisor(s) or Dentist.

Dental Assistant- This individual assists in the provision of primary and comprehensive dental care as a member of a team of health professionals. This person also performs limited clerical duties in the department as well; however, priority is given to chair side assisting and other dental duties as deemed appropriate by the supervisor(s).

Job Qualifications/ Requirements:

Expanded Functions Dental Assistant

Graduate of an approved EFDA program/school

Valid PA EFDA Licensure

Minimum of three months previous experience as an EFDA preferred

PA Certification in Radiology or willingness to obtain

Previous FQHC and experience with electronic medical records a plus

Good communication skills and interpersonal skills

Flexibility in the workplace

Computer proficient

Dental Assistant

Graduate of an approved dental program/school

Minimum of three months previous experience working in a dental office preferred

Pennsylvania Certification in Radiology or willingness to obtain

Previous FQHC and experience with electronic medical records a plus

Good communication skills and interpersonal skills

Flexibility in the workplace

Computer proficient

Successful candidates will be flexible, motivated, and demonstrate critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Hourly wage commensurate with experience, excellent benefits package, EOE.

For more information and to apply, Click Here.

Full-Time Teller

Clarion County Community Bank

Clarion County Community Bank is currently searching for a full-time Teller to join their Clarion team.

A successful candidate should have excellent communication/organizational skills, strong attention to detail, and the ability to respond in a professional manner to any customer inquiries and/or requests. Candidates must be a team player and have a flexible schedule.

Job Requirements:

Previous banking experience recommended, but not required. Customer service, sales experience, and teller transaction processing experience is preferred.

Resumes must be received by 11/05/2020 at: Clarion County Community Bank, Attn: Branch Manager, 333 Main Street, Clarion PA 16214 or email to bwenner@clarionbank.com.

EEO Statement:

Clarion County Community Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected veterans and individuals with disabilities. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment, without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, veteran status, or marital status.

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V

Maintenance Technician at Webco

Webco Industries

Webco Industries in Oil City/ Reno is looking to hiring a Maintenance Technician.

Maintenance Technician – Oil City/Reno

We believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join our team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES:

Servicing, maintaining, rebuilding, and repairing a wide variety of production or processing machines and equipment used in a steel tube heavy industrial manufacturing facility. Additional responsibilities include buildings and facilities maintenance and repair. Work performed includes electrical, programmable logic control, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and welding operations associated with installation and repair of all types of equipment, machinery, overhead cranes, heating and plumbing compressors, pumps, conveyors, motors and boilers

Qualifications:

Position requirements include working knowledge of:

Pneumatics

Hydraulics

PLCs

Industrial electricity

Basic mechanical skills

Ability to conduct electrical and mechanical troubleshooting

Repair of manufacturing equipment.

Must have two years of maintenance experience in an industrial setting or one year of applicable experience with an Associate’s Degree in Engineering, Maintenance or professional certification.

Hours:

Shifts consist of twelve hours, various days of the week and either day shift (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or night shift (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.). Business needs dictate the number of shifts per week an employee is required to work.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.

Apply online here.

General Plant Openings at Webco

Webco Industries

Webco Industries in Oil City/ Reno is looking to hiring General Plant Workers.

GENERAL PLANT OPENING – OIL CITY/RENO

We believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join our team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES:

Operation of a variety of machines ranging from a six-ton overhead crane to a tube-forming mill. Responsibilities range from loading/unloading materials onto/off machines, processing tubing through equipment and ensuring quality of tubes being produced and shipped out.

TYPICAL PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Requires full range of body motion to include: constant lifting, bending, twisting, kneeling, pushing, pulling, stooping, squatting, walking, reaching, working overhead, climbing, standing, and the ability to maintain one’s balance while performing the required work tasks.

Must be able to work 12 hours per day, standing on a concrete floor.

Requires corrected vision and hearing to normal range.

Requires frequent unassisted lifting of a variety of objects from various positions, which range in weight from 5 to 50 pounds with an average weight of 34 – 37 pounds.

Utilizes a variety of hand positions to work equipment controls and maneuver tubes throughout manufacturing process.

Utilizes a variety of hand positions to work equipment controls and maneuver tubes throughout manufacturing process. Most jobs are fast paced and the ability to deal with stress is essential.

Hours:

Shifts consist of twelve hours, various days of the week and either day shift (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or night shift (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.). Business needs dictate the number of shifts per week an employee is required to work.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.



Qualifications

PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge, skills and abilities: Ability to deal with stress and get along with co-workers and supervisors. Ability to read and speak English is preferred. Mathematical skills equivalent to high school level required. Math skills must include the ability to do decimals, fractions and averages. Must be able to communicate effectively with supervisors and co-workers. Regular attendance at work is an essential job function. Education: High school education or equivalent is preferred. Experience: Previous manufacturing experience preferred. Equipment: After training, must be able to operate a variety of industrial machines safely and efficiently.

Apply online here.

Multiple Clarion County Positions

Clarion County

Clarion County is hiring the following positions within multiple departments.

Please visit our website below for the full ads, to get more information on the positions, and for the Clarion County Application.

www.co.clarion.pa.us/jobs/Pages/openings.aspx

Applications can also be picked up at:

Clarion County Administration Building

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Completed Applications can be emailed to: tkriebel@co.clarion.pa.us

Or mailed to:

Human Resources

330 Main Street, Room 111

Clarion, PA 16214

If you have any questions, please feel free to call 814-226-4000 ext. 2812

Children and Youth Services

Caseworker 1 – Intake – $13.59/hour starting rate– 40 hours/week

Performs intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services. Conducts intake or assessment interviews to determine immediate needs of children and families. Investigates allegations of sexual abuse, physical abuse, assesses risk, assures safety of child(ren) and if appropriate, makes referrals for ongoing treatment.

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday November 6th, 2020 by 4pm. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Caseworker 1 – Ongoing – $13.59/hour starting rate – 40 hours/week

To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. An important aspect of this work is the employment of casework skills in obtaining essential information, counseling clients and family members, and help to utilize all available resources.

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday November 6th, 2020 by 4pm. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Clerk Typist II – $21,840.00/year – 40 hours/week

This is moderately complex clerical work involving the typing and processing of documents in a variety of functions, requires the utilization of typing skills, and the processing of a variety of documents which include the verification of information, performing arithmetic calculations, coding, and assisting the public in completing governmental forms. Work involves the skilled typing of correspondence, reports, transactions, transmittals, and similar documents as part of the clerical documents processing of an office or functional activity.

Requirements: Six months experience as Clerk Typist 1; or High School diploma or equivalency plus some demonstrated business/clerical and computer knowledge. Two years of clerical work experience in office environment, county government, or court system that includes data entry, report generation/reconciliation and record keeping; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday November 6th, 2020 by 4pm. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Department of Public Safety

911 Dispatcher Trainee – Starting salary: $12.00/hour

This position would best be filled by someone who is detail oriented, focused, and has good communication skills. Some duties of this position include but are not limited to:

Becoming certified as an Emergency Medical, Police, and Fire Dispatcher

Dispatching local EMS, Fire, and Police Agencies to emergency and non-emergency calls

Working with multiple agencies including PEMA and FEMA, PennDOT on road conditions, surrounding counties on large scale incidents, Emergency Management on hazmat scenarios and large scale incidents, and more.

Requirements: Must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a clear criminal background. Applicants must be able to work 12 hour shifts including days, nights, weekends, and holidays. Qualifying applicants will be required to pass a test consisting of basic reading, typing, memory, and multitasking skills.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday November 6th, 2020 by 4pm. Applicants will not be accepted after this date.

Office of Assessment and Revision of Taxes

Deeds Analyst/Administrative Support – Salary Range: $12.00 – $16.00/hour – 37.5 hours/week.

This position provides a variety of high-level administrative services in the Assessment Office. Experience with processing transactions related to properties (sales, transfers, deed/mortgages, appraisals, etc.), and reading property descriptions. Examine deeds, deeds of trust, liens, judgments, easements, and encumbrances to verify legal descriptions of property. Review the Homestead/Farmstead status for each parcel related to a transfer document and assist with entry, processing, and reporting related to the existing database and new applications. Assist in the evaluation of real estate and preliminary review of documentation to establish base-year values. The work requires one to have a high attention to detail, strong grammatical skills, and excellent customer service skills.

Requirements: Any assessor employed after March 16, 1992, shall obtain certification within a period of three years from the effective date of employment as an assessor. The requirements defined in the Assessors Certification Act (1992, April 16, P.L. 155, No. 28, § 5) are as follows: The applicant shall have a high school diploma, or its equivalent, or two years of assessing experience. Prior experience in the handling of deeds is preferred. The applicant shall be at least 18 years of age. Must successfully pass all required background checks.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday October 30th, 2020 by 4pm. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities

Developmental Disabilities Waiver Coordinator – Salary Range: $29,390.40 – $34,935.95 – 40 hours/week.

The primary responsibility of this position is to assure consistent quality for all recipients of the Waiver Services programming delivered by the Clarion County Developmental Disability (DD) Administrative Entity. Important aspects of this work are the annual Individual Service Plan (ISP) review and approval in the Home and Community Service Information System (HCSIS) system, and the assurance of compliance with all State and Federal regulations pertaining to the delivery of Waiver Services for DD and Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) per the current Administrative Entity Operating Agreement with the Office of Developmental Programming.

Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Services or related field and two years experience in human services; or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday November 6th, 2020 by 4pm. Applicantions will not be accepted after this date.

WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Residential Treatment Supervisor I

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Residential Treatment Supervisor I at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

$500 Sign On Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the administrative, human resources and clinical activities of a specific treatment unit. The treatment supervisor ensures that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to staff on a regular basis.

Essential Functions:

Maintains employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities

Interviews and selects most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions.

Structures, implements, and facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback to them

Determines and implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy

Responds to step 1 grievances

Schedules employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met

Provides ongoing effective supervision to unit employees and monitors case management activities

Schedules team meetings, plans and implements agendas, and implements activities in an effort to promote teamwork and communication within the unit

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management (SCM) and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Associate’s degree or 60 college credits and three years experience working with children; OR

Bachelor’s degree and one year of experience working with children.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Click Here to apply.

Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $13.00 – $18.88

$1000 Sign On Bonus until 11/30/2020

1 opening is a weekend position hours are

Friday – 3 pm to 11 pm

Saturday – 7 am to 11 pm

Sunday – 7 am to 11 pm

off Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

The other positions available have varied shifts.

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients.

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc).

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc).

Supervises self-administration of medication.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Aide

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Aide at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $12.00 – $17.45

$500 Sign On Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Aide is to supervise clients with chronic or acute mental disorders during the sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security.

Essential Functions:

Conducts random /unpredictable head counts/bed checks (minimum of once every twelve minutes) to ensure client location.

Conducts outside building security checks.

Complete security calls to Night Supervisor.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Provides for physical safety and security of clients while under staff member supervision.

Maintains confidentiality of information related to client information.

Assists with the mentoring and training of new level staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Observes activities and responds accordingly including emergency situations such as evacuation, CPR, or first aid.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High School Diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.55 – $23.40

$500 Sign On Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan.

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to program/facility.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Evaluates client’s behavioral and emotional issues.

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as appropriate.

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as needed.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Full-Time LPNs

Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is hiring 2 full-time LPNs to become a member of their 5 star team.

They offer their Licensed Practical Nurses / LPNs competitive pay and benefit package, a great work environment, and lots of advancement opportunities. If this sounds like the opportunity that you’ve been looking for, apply for this skilled nursing position today!

QUALIFICATIONS

Current LPN License

A caring personality

Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is also willing to accept graduates that are not licensed yet depending on available supervision

Please contact 814-226-6380 for more information.

General Laborer

Moonlight Packaging

Moonlight Packaging, a manufacturer of creative corrugated packaging solutions, is looking to hire full-time general laborers for light industrial production that are motivated individuals seeking to advance their skills and knowledge.

Moonlight Packaging offers:

10 hour production shifts, Monday through Thursday

Paid holidays/Paid vacation

Retirement plan with match

Profit sharing

Health insurance

Advancement opportunities

There will be a drug test prior to hire. Punctually and attendance are required. Moonlight Packaging is an equal opportunity employer.

Please send resume by mail to:

1300 West First Street

Oil City, PA 16301

Or by email to: sales@moonlightpackaging.com.

Easterseals Residential Program Workers

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s Residential Program is looking to hire energetic Residential Program Workers to join their team.

Job Details

Job Location: Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA

Position Type: Full-Time 40 hour/Part-Time 32 hour

Salary: $12.00 an hour

Description

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities and other special needs. They are celebrating their 101st anniversary and are proud of their history! Full-time positions come with a benefit package with health care valued at 6k. Part-time positions come with health care and retirement savings plan.

Qualifications-Direct Support Professional:

High School diploma or GED equivalent required.

Prior experience working with individuals with disabilities preferred. Great patience and a true desire to connect with others are keys to success in our programs.

Upon hire, successful completion of Medication Administration Test required.

Current valid Pennsylvania driver’s license and acceptable driving record obtained through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation required.

Acceptable Child Abuse Clearance and Criminal Record Check required.

Passing of physical examination and TB required.

Job Summary-Direct Support Professional:

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania operates three community residential homes (Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA) which are staffed 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. Their staff provides direct care and a safe, secure and supportive living environment in which individuals with intellectual and/or physical disabilities will learn to live and function as independently as possible within the community. Various shifts are available.

Why Work For Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania?

They have a great team of people who care and it shows!

Full-time positions come with regular hours, health, dental, vision, and ancillary insurances, paid time off and eligibility for our retirement plan. Part-time positions working 32 hours come with health care and retirement savings plan. The hourly rate is $12.00

If you are interested in working for a quality organization helping others grow in their lives and abilities, please consider applying for this position!

Easterseals is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, age, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, use of medical marijuana or protected Veteran status.

Interested applicants can email their resume to: hrfr@eastersealswcpenna.org

Assembly and Fabrication

Beverage Air

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

Beverage Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly, day shift only, and Fabrication, both day and night shifts.

Awesome benefits package and starting pay rates of $11.08 to $13.10, depending on position. After the 90-day probationary period, regular pay increases, holiday and vacation pay, 401k savings plan, and more. There are many opportunities for advancement!

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

Varsity Wrestling Coach

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District is hiring a Varsity Wrestling Coach for the 2020-2021 Season.

Prior experience as a wrestling coach preferred. Applicants must possess or be able to obtain all required clearances as well as complete PIAA required training.

Send cover letter, resume and references to Natalie Miller Martini, Clarion High School, 219 Liberty Street, Clarion PA.

Deadline for applications October 23, 2020.

Financial Assistant

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is looking to hire a Financial Assistant.

Financial Assistant Position:

Associates Degree in Accounting or related field required. Position is Part-Time to start (30-35 hours/week) with the opportunity after a 90-day probationary period to earn a Full-Time Position upon review.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to: basic accounting (expenses and bill management), QuickBooks data entry, Microsoft Office applications use, Google Suite and Adobe software use, and Insurance/Benefit coordination. Experience with the aforementioned responsibilities preferred.

Submit Cover Letter and Resume by Friday, October 9, 2020, at https://keystonesmiles.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=94

Service Coordinator III

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Service Coordinator III ($15.55/hr.) position.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. Work schedules vary; shift differential is paid for evening hours. We provide $750 sign-on and $1,000 retention bonuses (waiting period), employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated caseworker testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri. No appointment necessary.

Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 10/09/20. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

School Nurse

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District will be hiring a long term (8-16 weeks) position for a school nurse.

Applicants must have a current nursing license and required clearances within 1 year.

Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume and copies of license and clearances to Mrs. Natalie Miller-Martini, Clarion High School, 219 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Deadline for applications October 23, 2020.

Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Technician/Mechanic

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales is seeking a Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Technician/Mechanic.

Family owned since 1940… and we need you!

How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you?

How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family?

How about a company that treats you like a member of their family?

If that sounds good, keep reading…

Come join the Service team at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion! In business since 1940 we are looking for multiple heavy and medium-duty truck mechanics/technicians to help us continue to grow and improve our service department. This position will be full time and permanent. Our facility is just north of Interstate 80 exit 64 in Clarion, PA at 795 Greenville Pike.

We started in 1940 as a family business and continue to operate as a family business 80 years later.

We offer great benefits and an engaged and exciting working atmosphere. Our employee package includes major medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, 401k with dollar for dollar match up to 4% of your gross pay, paid vacation after just 3 months of employment, 7 paid holidays each year, flexible hours, overtime pay, paid work uniforms, and the possibility of paid time at home for internet training that we may require. We also have a compensation plan in place if you choose your medical insurance coverage elsewhere (from a spouse for example) if you do not need insurance through the company.

Pay range is from $14.00 per hour for a slightly experienced mechanic/technician to $20.00 or more for a fully certified and experienced technician with all licenses and training. Continual training with us is a must and we help you to learn while you earn. The earning potential is great with our bonus plans for productivity for the service team.

We are looking for all levels of technician experience – beginner to expert – from air conditioning work to simple brake repairs to rebuilding of engines, transmissions, differentials, and more. Extra pay per hour comes with ASE certification, with International Engine certification, with Cummins certification, with Caterpillar certification, with Inspection licenses, with CDL’s, and with overall experience. We also have an annual profit-sharing bonus and a monthly technician productivity bonus in our service department.

Call Lou Zacherl at 800-832-8580 today for more information and please fill out a job application under the APPLY button on our website at www.zacherlmotors.com or stop in for a printed application.

Warehouse Packer and Admin Analyst

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has two new job openings in the local area.

$9/hr temp to perm 45 daysMonday – Friday 8:30am to 4:30pmClean and safe environmentQualified candidates must pass pre employment screening.

Duties included but are not limited to:

Picking material

Package material

Label packages for mailing/shipping

Call for more info: 814-437-2148

Admin Analyst

$15-20/hr – long term contract assignment

Monday – Friday 8am to 4:30pm

Candidates must pass pre employment screening

High school diploma/GED required

Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools is required

Resumes:tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

Call for more info: 814-437-2148

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

Meal Delivery Driver

The Nutrition Group

The Nutrition Group now hiring Meal Delivery Drivers in Clarion area to deliver prepackaged meals.

Meals picked up from Clarion Sr. Center.

Great opportunity to supplement your income. Competitive Wages offered. $100 bonus after 30 days on the job!

Apply at www.tngcareers.com or call 724-763-8608 to arrange an interview. EOE/AA Compliant.

Full and Part-Time Retail Sales

GRex Wireless

GRex Wireless is seeking detail oriented, highly motivated individuals for full-time and part-time positions at their Seneca location.

Pay is based on experience and attitude toward the job. Offering an hourly wage, tips, monthly bonuses, and paid vacation. We are looking for a personable individual that is willing to help our business succeed in the cellular and electronics industry. Duties include sales, customer service, secretarial work and inventory management. Along with helping to maintain a clean and safe work environment.

Interested individuals may also apply on Facebook here.

Cooks and Chefs

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant has open positions for cooks and chefs.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Love working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekends

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, Pa.

Positions at The Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille, located in Foxburg, PA, is now hiring for all positions.

Great Culture! Employee Discounts!

Job Requirements:

Professional, friendly, and driven

Positive attitude in a fast-paced environment

Prior restaurant experience is preferred but not required

Stop in to get an application at 40 Main St, Foxburg, PA 16036 or apply online at alleghenygrille.com

General Laborer

Moonlight Packaging

Moonlight Packaging, a manufacturer of creative corrugated packaging solutions, is looking to hire full-time general laborers for light industrial production that are motivated individuals seeking to advance their skills and knowledge.

Moonlight Packaging offers:

10 hour production shifts, Monday through Thursday

Paid holidays/Paid vacation

Retirement plan with match

Profit sharing

Health insurance

Advancement opportunities

There will be a drug test prior to hire. Punctually and attendance are required. Moonlight Packaging is an equal opportunity employer.

Please send resume by mail to:

1300 West First Street

Oil City, PA 16301

Or by email to: sales@moonlightpackaging.com.

Receptionist/Customer Service Representative

Siegel Insurance

Siegel Insurance is looking for a Receptionist/Customer Service Representative to represent our agency.

As a Receptionist for Siegel Insurance, you will serve as the first point of contact for our customers. Qualifying candidates must have a positive attitude, excellent communication skills both in-person and via the telephone, and be highly organized with the ability to multi-task effectively and efficiently. Professionalism and integrity are key characteristics that should accompany the candidate as well.

As a Customer Service Representative, the following duties include but are not limited to: welcoming guests and greeting clients who visit and phone the company; coordinating front-desk activities, receiving and processing insurance payments; and answering and redirecting telephone calls. To be a successful receptionist, a pleasant and energetic personality is a must, as well as being able to maintain confidentiality of our clients and their personal information.

This position is a full-time position, with working hours as Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM. A competitive salary is offered, and benefits are available.

Interested candidates should send their resume and cover letter to Siegel Insurance at: 10670 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254; or via email at team@siegelinsurance.net. EOE

Carpenter Helpers

Eric Kerr Contracting, Inc.

Eric Kerr Contracting, Inc. has immediate openings for carpenter helpers.

Travel required to assist head carpenter with local and out of state work – Daily per diem and hotel provided for overnight stays.

Candidates being considered for these positions will be required to pass a DOT physical and drug test

Must have composite or steel toed footwear

Critical problem solving and communication skills

Accuracy and strong attention to detail

Demonstrate ability to be a team player and reliable

Hourly wage based on experience

Apply by emailing resumes to erickerrcontracting@yahoo.com or call 814-319-8036 for more information.

Hemporia is seeking a part-time sales associate at their new DuBois location.

The job would include opening and/or closing a CBD retail store. Job requires you to greet customers and get to know their reasons for wanting to try CBD. You will go over all the products and recommend what you feel is the best product for their specific needs. The job also entails operating a square system, keeping inventory, put in requests for low items and keep the work area neat and clean and all times.

Those interested may apply within or apply here.

The pay is $9/hour. CBD knowledge is a plus but not required as we will train. Successful candidate will be required to work Saturdays.

Chief Financial Officer

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start announces the following job opportunity:

Chief Financial Officer

Position Overview:

The Chief Financial Officer is responsible for the implementation, direction, monitoring and coordination of the overall program accounting, budgeting, and financial reporting policies and procedures which will provide efficient and effective control and satisfy informational requirements of governing boards, administrative staff, independent auditors and government agencies. The Chief Financial Officer is responsible for being a representative of Head Start on various community boards. The Chief Financial Officer assists the Executive Director in dealing with facility issues.

Job Qualifications:

Level A – Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Business Management or related degree with prior experience in budget development, fund accounting, financial management, purchasing and risk management. CPA or MBA strongly preferred. Experience in grant funded programs preferred.

Salary:

Commensurate with education/experience.

Full-time, Exempt Position:

Monday through Friday, 8 hours/day, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Benefits include:

Health Care coverage, Vision, Retirement, Annual and Sick Leave, and Aflac Options

Location:

Central Office, Brookville PA

Send letter of interest, resume, transcripts and three (3) letters of recommendation to:

Ms. Pamela Johnson, Executive Director

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc.

18 Western Avenue, Suite C

Brookville, PA 15825

Or email documents to: Info@jcheadstart.com

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, possess a valid PA driver’s license, and have Act 34, 151 & 114 clearances at time of hire.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. EOE

Department Clerk III Admin 1

Venango County

Venango County is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Department Clerk III Admin 1 position for Human Services Administration.

Starting salary: $9.60/hr.

Job objective: To perform specialized clerical duties for the Administration unit within Venango County Human Services.

During the selection process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position. Also, candidates must successfully pass an interview. Background checks and clearances must reflect acceptable results. All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. County applications are available at and must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 no later than 4:00 p.m. on 09/18/20.

Documents are available via the following methods: app and job description by email upon request; qualifications online at www.jobgateway.pa.gov; applications on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Modular Homes Site Coordinator

Tri-County Homes

Tri-County Homes is looking to hire a Site Coordinator.

DUTIES

Coordinate house deliveries, foundation installations, crane scheduling, set-crew scheduling, finish crews scheduling on homes.

Complete site inspections prior to any site development and prior to home delivery.

Schedule and possibility assist on sill plate installation once foundation is set in place.

Oversee the home erection.

Assist and Help with the finish crews on interior and exterior trim out of the homes.

Work with the factories on shortages and service issues.

Complete final walk through of the homes with home owners.

Coordinate and assist on model home setup.

PAY AND WORK PROGRAM

Weekly Salary plus commission based on experience.

Commission based on sales generated.

401 Retirement programs.

Hospitalization

Vacation

Sick Days

Job Vehicle

Flexible work hours

Very seldom any overnight stays.

Should have a working knowledge of electrical, plumbing, carpentry.

Must be able to pass a drug test.

To apply send resume to Tri-County Homes, Inc.

22984 Route 66

Shippenville, PA 16254

Att: Howie Schmader

Modular Homes Sales Representative

Tri-County Homes

Tri-County Homes is looking to hire a Modular Homes Sales Representative.

DUTIES

Follow up on sales leads as they come in from our web site, factory referrals and any additional ads.

Keep a daily file of any and all sales leads.

Stay up to date with the home manufacturers regarding new products and specifications.

Keep up to date with local and available mortgage lenders as to available programs.

Walk through model homes daily regarding cleanliness and overall condition.

PAY PROGRAM

Weekly Salary plus commission based on experience.

Commission based on sales generated by the overall sales department.

401 Retirement programs.

Hospitalization

Vacation

Sick Days

A working knowledge of manufactured housing helpful but not required.

Must be able to pass a drug test.

To apply send resume to Tri-County Homes, Inc.

22984 Route 66

Shippenville, PA 16254

Att: Howie Schmader

Multiple Positions at Jefferson-Clarion Headstart

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start announces the following job opportunities:

Early Head Start Parent Educator

Position Overview:

The Early Head Start Program provides comprehensive services and home visits to pregnant women, infants and toddlers. The Parent Educator delivers home visits that encourage parents to develop and strengthen their skills as primary educator of their child(ren) by providing support and information about child development, educational activities, social services and community resources. They are also responsible for working directly with a caseload of parents in order to implement a structured Family Partnership Agreement process designed to identify family needs and assist in meeting those needs.

Job Qualifications:

Level A – Early Childhood Education Baccalaureate Degree, Baccalaureate Degree in family studies and human development, social work, rehabilitative science, infant and maternal health, or related social services field.

Entry level:

Commensurate with education and experience

Position:

Monday through Friday, 37.5 hours per week

Benefits include:

Health Care coverage, Vision, Retirement, Annual and Sick Leave, Aflac options.

Location: Clarion, PA

Assistant Teacher – Head Start

Position Overview:

The Assistant Teacher assists in providing developmentally appropriate educational activities by helping to provide individual attention, instruction, and supervision for the children in the classroom, preparation of material and activities, preparation and serving of meals, and assume responsibility for clean-up activities.

Job Qualifications:

Level A – Baccalaureate degree in Early Childhood Education or related degree OR

Baccalaureate degree with Certification in Early Childhood Education OR

Associate degree in Early Childhood Education or related degree

Level B – Child Development Associate Credential.

Level C – Enrolled in a program leading to an Associate degree or Baccalaureate degree; OR

enrolled in a Child Development Associate Credential program to be completed within 2 years.

Entry level:

$9.49- $10.39 per hour

Part-time Position:

37.5 hours per week (Monday–Friday, Approx. 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM)

Benefits include:

Health Care Coverage, Vision, Retirement, Annual and Sick Leave, Aflac options

Location: Punxsutawney, PA

Bus Monitor/Classroom Aide (4 positions available)

Position Overview:

The Bus Monitor/Classroom Aide assists with the safe transportation of children to Head Start functions and activities and assists in providing developmentally appropriate educational activities in the classroom. (This is NOT a bus driver position.)

Job Qualifications:

High School diploma or GED and experience working with

pre-school age children

Entry level:

$9.14 per hour

Part-time Positions:

Monday – Friday

Locations:

Clarion, PA (Approx. 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

Brockway, PA (Approx. 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

Reynoldsville, PA (Approx. 9:30 AM – 2:30 PM)

Reynoldsville, PA (Approx. 10:00 AM – 3:30 PM)

Classroom Aide – Pre-K Counts

Position Overview:

The Classroom Aide assists in providing developmentally appropriate educational activities by helping to provide individual attention, instruction, and supervision for the children in the classroom, preparation of material and activities, preparation and serving of meals, and assume responsibility for clean-up activities.

Job Qualifications:

High School diploma and experience working with pre-school age children

Entry level:

$8.52 per hour

Part-time Position:

Monday through Friday, 5 ½ hours/day, approx 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Location:

Punxsutawney, PA

Interested applicants can visit our agency website at www.jcheadstart.com, call 814-849-3660 ext.100, or email info@jcheadstart.com for more information and an Employment Application. All applicants must be at least 21 years of age, possess a valid PA Driver’s License, and have Act 34, 151, & 114 at time of hire.

Please submit a cover letter, resume AND Head Start Employment Application either online, by email, or by mail to Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc., 18 Western Avenue, Suite C, Brookville PA 15825. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. EOE

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to explorejoblistings@gmail.com or call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.