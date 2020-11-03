With Election Day Here, Voters Discuss Which Candidate They’re Voting For

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Voters in Clarion County are prepared to head to the polls today as a hot and contentious presidential election draws to a close.

According to Reuters, as of Monday, Democrat challenger Joe Biden held a commanding national lead over incumbent President Donald Trump.

However, with the margins narrower in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, the result of the election is still far from decided.

Locally, the presidential election remains a popular topic of discussion, with Trump seeming the favorite among many local voters.

“I support President Trump because I am a conservative, and Donald Trump is the only candidate that supports preserving American values and traditions,” Brady Jones stated. “President Trump puts the US first when making and enacting policies.”

That concept of shared values was echoed by other voters, as well.

“As a US Army veteran and proud conservative, he holds the same values that I have! Primarily I love that he’s Pro-Life. I strongly believe in adoption, not abortion,” Robert Best stated.

“He supports our working-class people, our veterans, and our police officers to just name a few,” Melinda Reed noted. “He is pro-gun, supports the gas and oil industry, and every hard-working American in the USA.”

President Trump’s accomplishments during his time in office were another issue cited by several local residents.

“Beyond impressive what he was able to accomplish in the first term given all his obstacles. Oil and gas is a big deal for me as I am in the housing market and my entire territory enjoyed a great boost,” Doug Klein said.

“He’s accomplished so much all while having to deal with witch hunts and the Democrats being against him with everything.”

While Trump seems to be the obvious frontrunner in the local area, Biden has vocal supporters in the region, as well.

“I am voting for Biden because I believe in science, in the freedom to love who you love, in the freedom to be who you are, in the sovereignty of my own body, in acknowledging a racist system and healing hurt where we can, in protecting my family from coronavirus, in investing in the future of our planet, and in helping my neighbor, not hurting them,” Maggie Luthin stated.

Scotty Rock echoed Luthin’s sentiments.

“I am supporting Joe Biden because he believes the scientists and wants to do all he can to reverse climate change. He wants to tax the rich and stop their plundering of America. Biden supports a Women’s right to choose. Joe will work for all of America….Joe will not have tweet wars and alienate our allies,” Rock noted.

Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian presidential candidate, also has some grassroots support in our local region.

“She is the only candidate that is running that is actually pro-gun and is against big government spending,” Jake Blake said.

“She is the only decent human being of the three,” Kelli Stewart stated.

As a third-party candidate, Jorgensen also offers voters an option outside the two major parties, which is an attraction for some voters in itself.

“We shouldn’t have to vote for the lesser of two evils,” Allyson Noerr noted.

Even Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins, who is not on the official ballot in Pennsylvania, has some supporters in our area.

“He actually has a plan to create jobs. Green energy. No more ridiculous military spending on never-ending wars. Healthcare for everybody,” Samuel Richardson stated.

Whatever the outcome of Election Day, hope for the future seems to be one thing voters on all sides share.

“Praying that the country can accept either name because we are the United States of America. We need to remember our Founding Fathers who wrote our Constitution. Respect in both parties needs to be displayed at this time,” Missy Wolfe said.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.