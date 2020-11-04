Clarion CLW to Host Virtual Sign Language Workshop on November 10

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Community Learning Workshop is hosting a virtual sign language workshop on Tuesday, November 10.

The free event will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Participants, ages 4 and older, will read the story “Moses Goes to a Concert” and learn the ASL (American Sign Language) alphabet and more.

It is limited to the first 20 children in Clarion and surrounding areas.

RSVP by email at LearningWorkshop@clarion.edu or message the Clarion Community Learning Workshop on Facebook ClarionCLW.

The workshop will have a free book and supplies available for pick up at the workshop prior to the event.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.