 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion CLW to Host Virtual Sign Language Workshop on November 10

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Community Learning WorkshopCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Community Learning Workshop is hosting a virtual sign language workshop on Tuesday, November 10.

The free event will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Participants, ages 4 and older, will read the story “Moses Goes to a Concert” and learn the ASL (American Sign Language) alphabet and more.

It is limited to the first 20 children in Clarion and surrounding areas.

RSVP by email at LearningWorkshop@clarion.edu or message the Clarion Community Learning Workshop on Facebook ClarionCLW.

The workshop will have a free book and supplies available for pick up at the workshop prior to the event.

ASL Event Poster - PDF (1)


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.