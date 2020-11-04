 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

TodaySunny, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
TonightIncreasing clouds, with a low around 42. South wind around 7 mph.
ThursdayIncreasing clouds, with a high near 62. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday NightMostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
FridaySunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 40.
SaturdaySunny, with a high near 66.
Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 42.
SundaySunny, with a high near 68.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 47.
MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 53.
TuesdayA chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


