Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Brynn Siegel’s Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bread

Brynn sure knows how to whip up some tasty pumpkin bread!

Ingredients

FILLING:

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened



1/4 cup sugar1 large egg1 tablespoon whole milk

BREAD:

3 cups sugar

1 can (15 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin

4 large eggs

1 cup canola oil

1 cup water

4 cups all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

2 teaspoons baking soda

1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 cup raisins

1/2 cup chopped dates

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour three 8×4-in. loaf pans. In a small bowl, beat filling ingredients until smooth.

-In a large bowl, beat sugar, pumpkin, eggs, oil and water until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, pie spice, soda, cinnamon, salt, baking powder, nutmeg and cloves; gradually beat into pumpkin mixture. Stir in walnuts, raisins and dates.

-Pour half of the batter into prepared pans, dividing evenly. Spoon filling over batter. Cover filling completely with remaining batter.

-Bake until a toothpick inserted in bread portion comes out clean, 65-70 minutes. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely. Wrap in foil; refrigerate until serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.