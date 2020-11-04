Clarion First Presbyterian Church to Hold Food Distribution

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food on Thursday, November 5.

The distribution will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – or while supplies last.

The church is located at 700 Wood Street in Clarion.

There are no requirements other than the need to receive food.

The distribution will include milk, cheese, hot dogs, and other items.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.