Free Parking Returning to Clarion Borough for Holiday Season, Destination Clarion Downtown to Bag Meters

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Free parking will be back in Clarion Borough on Customer Appreciation Day, Black Friday, and December 14 through December 24, with a caveat.

Parking on Main Street from 4th Avenue to 7th Avenue and parking on 4th Avenue, 5th Avenue, 6th Avenue, and 7th Avenue between Wood Street and Liberty Street will be free parking for up to two hours.

Jim Crooks, a representative of the Destination Clarion Downtown committee, spoke to the council about the proposal to put specially printed bags over the affected meters this year.

According to Crooks, he got the idea from a photo someone sent him of bagged meters during the Christmas season in downtown Warren, Pa.

Crooks then did some investigation into the type of bags used and how they could be printed, as well as the cost. He also brought a sample printed bag to the meeting to give the council members a general idea of how the bags could look.

“It gives a nice message to the customer that it (parking) is actually free, and it’s kind of a nice goodwill thing.”

Crooks noted the Destination Clarion Downtown committee would purchase the bags, and Clarion Printing-Litho offered to do the printing of the bags for free.

Crooks also had a suggestion for the council for future years of free holiday parking.

“Something else I found out that was interesting with Warren: the free parking was sponsored by a major bank there.”

According to Crooks, the bank made a contribution to the borough in the amount usually brought in for parking in a month to sponsor the free parking.

“That’s an idea for maybe next year. We might be able to find a business or a bank or an insurance company that could sponsor free parking downtown so the borough wouldn’t lose that revenue, but would still be able to give free parking for customers.”

The proposal for this year’s free holiday parking passed the council in a unanimous vote.

REMINDER: LEAF PICK-UP

The borough issued a reminder that leaf pick-up is every Monday and Tuesday until November 24. Leaf pick-up is curbside only, no limbs or branches.

BLUEPRINT COMMITTEE SEEKING DONATIONS

Borough council member and Blueprint committee member Brenda Sanders Dede reported the Clarion Community Park project is moving into the fundraising phase, and donations are more than welcome.

According to Sanders Dede, the committee is accepting donations to support the park project for everything from build-out and maintenance to landscaping.

Sanders Dede noted they have applied for the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) so individuals or businesses who donate can get tax credit for doing so.

Sanders Dede also noted there are naming opportunities for different phases and pieces within the park.

“The park has a name already, but other stuff in it can be named.”

OTHER BUSINESS

In other business the council:

Approved Main Street Lighting Standard’s Invoice dated 9/30/3030 in the amount of $26,575.00 and second invoice dated 10/21/2020 in the amount of $26,575.00 for a total of $53,150.00.

Approved permission for Clarion County to drawdown CDBG Funds to pay Main Street Lighting Standard in the amount of $53,150.00.

Approved permission to advertise to hire a part-time public works employee, seeking an individual with a CDL for plowing.

Approved the 2021 Storm Water Authority Board Budget.

