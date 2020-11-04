Clarion University Professor Dr. Suzanne Boyden Presents to Clarion Rotary

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dr. Suzie Boyden presented “The Allegheny Woods: Legacies and Future Challenges” to the Rotary Club of Clarion at the Clarion YMCA on Monday.

Dr. Boyden shared her expertise on the hemlock species and demand for it during the colonial era to the clear cutting of the old growth forests to the regeneration of the current hardwood species that exists today.

The presentation included a Powerpoint slideshow that included her studies of Cook Forest and Clear Creek Park. Boyden expanded on her knowledge base by discussing the Japanese hemlock wooly adelgid and the prevention efforts underway to save the virgin white pine in Cook Forest.

The lecture also included the many predators that no longer exist in the forest ecology and graphs depicting deer population through the last century. The fascinating lecture brought many questions from the attending Rotarians.

Next week the Clarion Rotarians will hear from the Clarion Fire Department “The history, the current status and where we are going.”

