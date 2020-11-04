Dominick DeMarinis, 78, formerly of Franklin, passed away late in the morning of Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Corner View Nursing Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

Born August 1, 1942 in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Anthony J. and Jean (Mellon) DeMarinis. He was a 1961 graduate of Hempfield Area High School.

After his graduation, Dominick proudly enlisted as in the United States Army to serve his country during the Vietnam War Era; he was Honorably Discharged with the rank of Sergeant on December 15, 1964.

On July 8, 1972, he married the love of his life, the former Carole Nalepa, and spent over 48 wonderful years together; she survives him.

Dominick proudly served his community as a Lieutenant of the Pennsylvania State Police from 1968 to 1999, where he worked in Tionesta, Erie (where he organized and planned different security events), Corry, Indiana, Washington, and in Franklin. After his retirement from the PA State Police, Dominick went on to become a Field Rep for Senator M.J. White from 2000 to 2013.

Even in his spare time, Dominick loved to give back to his community and could often be found volunteering at the food pantry for the St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was also an avid history buff, enjoyed golfing, going on cruises with his wife, watching all the Pittsburgh sports teams play, and belonged to the Elks.

His fondest memories, however, will be of the times he got to spend with his loving wife, his children, and his grandson, whom he cherished.

In addition to his wife, Dominick will be forever remembered by his son, John DeMarinis and his wife, Marci, of McMurray; his daughter, Kristine Petersen and her husband, Matthew, of Ashburn, VA; and by his grandson, Nicholas DeMarinis of McMurray.

Dominick was preceded in death by his parents; and by his two sisters, Katherine Breegle, and Jean Kline.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 3 pm to 7 pm.

A Funeral Mass for Dominick will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323, beginning at 11 am, with Monsignor John Herbein officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

The funeral home and church will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

Dominick will be laid to rest at St. Patrick Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to honor Dominick to the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323, or to a charity of one’s choice.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

