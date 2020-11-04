East Brady Pop-Up Holiday Market Being Held During November

EAST BRADY, Pa. – The East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) is sponsoring a Pop-Up Holiday Market during November.

(Pictured above: Crafter Linda King)

Works by local crafters, along with other gift items, will be on display and for sale at the Art Display Window at 325 Kelly’s Way (next to the Old Bank Deli).

“The Pop-Up Market is a first for East Brady, but it is also a continuation of our monthly art window displays,” said Toni Henry off EBADC. “In light of current situations, our typical Light-Up Night activities have been canceled for this year. We will still be putting up and lighting the cone trees at the Veteran’s Memorial Park, but there will be no associated activities.

“We wanted to bring some holiday spirit to town and also wanted to add a month to our window displays that have been well-received and provide an opportunity for local artists and crafters to display their works.”

The benefit of the Pop-Up Market during the pandemic is that it does not gather a crowd.

“If people want to purchase items on display, they contact the artist, crafter, or organization, and we arrange to meet them so they can pick up their purchases. The location is right next to the Old Bank Deli and across the street from our parking lot. We use the windows of a vacant building, thus improving the appearance of the downtown area.

“Come and browse, and if you’d like to purchase an item, just contact the crafter or organization noted next to the display. Part of the market proceeds will support local projects by EBADC.”

For additional information, contact ebadc68@gmail.com.

Crafters and participating crafters include the following:

• Jim Scott – Turned wood bowls, etc.

• Linda King – Christmas crafts

• Kim Beham – Fabric items

• Toni Henry – Towel boas and wine bottle bags

• East Brady Borough – East Brady mugs and East Brady Wendell August Ford ornaments

• East Brady Area Development Corporation – Ice-Jam Jam and painted wood holiday posts.

