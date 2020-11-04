Featured Local Job: OR and Outpatient Surgical Services Nurse Manager

Clarion Hospital is currently looking to fill an opening for a OR and Outpatient Surgical Services Nurse Manager.

This position will provides oversight of the OR, PACU, and same day surgery.

Clarion Hospital, an equal opportunity employer, offers a competitive salary, full benefits, and the opportunity to make a strong impact on our success and yours.

Submit your resume to brooke.divins@butlerhealthsystem.org or visit our website to apply on-line at www.clarionhospital.org.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.