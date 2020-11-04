Hearing for Drunken Man Charged With Burglary After Mistakenly Entering Wrong House Continued

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing set for today has been continued for a man facing burglary charges after he mistakenly entered the wrong house in Emlenton while intoxicated.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Quinn Donavon Shanor, of Butler, scheduled for November 4 has been continued and is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. on December 2.

Shanor faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1



– Criminal Mischief-Tamper With Property, Misdemeanor 2

He is currently free on $10,000 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Emlenton Borough in late October.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:31 a.m. on October 25, Franklin-based State Police were informed of a 9-1-1 call reporting a male in shorts on the porch of a residence on River Road in Emlenton Borough, Venango County, screaming and breaking glass.

At the scene, police observed a man in shorts and a white t-shirt with no shoes running behind a residence. Then, they discovered tracks in the wet grass leading to another residence on River Road where blood was found on the west side window and the cement pad, as well as the rear entrance door. Police then knocked on the door of the residence, and after a few minutes, it was answered by a man, identified as Quinn Shannor, who had blood running down his right hand, according to the complaint.

Shannor reportedly said he was highly intoxicated and went to the wrong house. He stated that he was sorry and that he was from Butler and was staying with the homeowner of the residence. The homeowner was then awakened to verify that Shannor was permitted to be there.

Police then went to the first residence where they found two entry doors severely damaged, one screen door severely damaged, two windows were broken out, one window covered in blood, and some of the vinyl siding was damaged, according to the complaint.

They affirmed that no one was inside the residence at the time of the incident besides a canine.

Shanor was then placed into custody for attempted burglary.

State police also spoke to the initial caller who related he had woken up to use the bathroom and had just laid back down when he heard yelling and the breaking of glass. He then ran downstairs and saw a male in shorts yelling and smashing a chair into the front door of the residence in question. He reported the man then grabbed a large stick and started smashing a door on the east side of the residence before going around the west side of the residence again. The caller said he then heard glass breaking again.

Shanor was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 6:20 a.m. on October 25.

