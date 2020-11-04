Hutchinson Wins Third State Senate Term

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Republican incumbent Scott Hutchinson won a third term as Representative for District 21 in the Pennsylvania State Senate on Tuesday.

District 21 includes Clarion, Forest, and Venango counties, as well as parts of Butler and Warren counties.

Hutchinson defeated first-time Democratic challenger Shelbie Stromyer by a considerable margin.

Unofficial results early Wednesday morning show Hutchinson leading Stromyer by a vote count of more than three to one.

Hutchinson has served in the state senate for the past eight years, and also previously served as a state representative.

