Republican Challenger Heidelbaugh Leads AG Race, Urges Shapiro to Recuse Himself from Legal Proceedings

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Republican candidate for Attorney General Heather Heidelbaugh today released the following statement regarding early results of Tuesday’s vote.

“We are encouraged by the early results of Tuesday’s vote, but it is essential that every, legal vote be counted, and that the process be beyond question. That means that Josh Shapiro cannot be seen as having his thumb on the scale, acting in the dual roles of legal arbiter of the vote and a candidate deeply invested in its outcome.”

Three days prior to the election, Josh Shapiro posted on social media that President Trump would lose Pennsylvania, “if all the votes are added up in PA.”

“I am calling on Josh Shapiro to appoint a trusted and impartial deputy to oversee any legal questions and disputes in which that office might play a role concerning this election. The outcome of these elections in Pennsylvania must not be muddled with this glaring conflict of interest. Again, I urge Josh Shapiro to step aside and put an end to flagrant partiality inherent in his dual roles.”

The race was still too close to call as of Wednesday afternoon, with Heidelbaugh leading Shapiro 2,816,636 (50.52%) to 2,602,819 (46.69%).

