Three Incumbents Win New State House Terms in Local Region

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Donna OberlanderCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Three incumbents from the Pennsylvania House won re-election for additional two-year terms on Tuesday.

Republican Donna Oberlander, who ran unopposed, won a seventh two-year term serving District 63, which includes Clarion County and parts of Armstrong and Forest Counties.

Republican R. Lee James won his re-election campaign against Green Party candidate Michael Badges-Canning, to serve what will be his fifth term in District 64, which includes Venango County and the northernmost part of Butler County.

Republican Kathy Rapp, who also ran unopposed, won a ninth term serving District 65, which includes Warren County and parts of Forest and Crawford Counties.

House-Incumbents
(Pictured, left to right: Donna Oberlander, R. Lee James, Kathy Rapp)


