Redbank Valley and Karns City Hit the Road for PIAA Playoff Battles

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

celebrate-bulldogsKarns City and Redbank Valley emerged victorious in the D9 Class A and AA title games, and they will begin their state playoff campaigns this weekend with away contests.

In the pandemic-affected season, early round PIAA state playoff games will be played at the home field, or a nearby equivalent, of one of the two teams. Typically, these games are played at a neutral site. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs and Gremlins, they will both be forced to travel for their opening round matchups.

Redbank Valley will face District 5 champion Northern Bedford in the opening round. The game is scheduled for 1:00pm on Saturday, November 7 at Windber Stadium in Windber, PA.

Karns City will square off against Wilmington. The game will be played at 7:00pm on Friday, November 6 at Wilmington.


