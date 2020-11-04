Say What?!: North Carolina Friends Find Message in a Bottle With Man’s Ashes

NAGS HEAD, North Carolina – A trio of friends fishing on a North Carolina beach ended up finding something more unusual than a fish — a message in a bottle containing a man’s ashes.

Kelly Bergenstock said she was fishing at Nags Head with Dana Hedgepath and Tricia Bonday, her fellow members of the “Looney Tunas” fishing team, when she came across something in the sand.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.