 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Start Your Holiday Shopping With Riverhill Battery Warehouse!

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

riverhill-battery-warehouseSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Riverhill Battery Warehouse is your Christmas HQ this year!

Start your holiday shopping early with some great gifts available including:

riverhill-recharge-light
Rechargeable 2000 lumen work light & power bank- A great gift for Dad. This light is adjustable, multi-direction, and magnetic.

riverhill-lantern
LED Lanterns- The Perfect Gift for those who love decorating for the holidays! Also Great for families who love to camp.

riverhill-tiki-tunesTikiTunes wireless speaker & ambient light- This speaker and light is water resistant and Bluetooth compatible. It has a 6-hour playtime which is great for those late night summer cookouts!

DON’T FORGET THE BATTERIES! Your kids want to play with the toys Santa brought them bright and early!

Stop by Riverhill Battery Warehouse, located at 11041 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254 for all your holiday needs!

riverhill-ups-gifts

When shipping those gifts this holiday season, remember Riverhill Battery Warehouse is an official UPS Drop Off location.

That’s right, not only does Battery Warehouse provide a wide range of batteries to fill your needs, they are now a UPS labeling and drop-off location.

For more information, visit TheBatteryHouse.com or call 814-227-2123.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.