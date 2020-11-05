A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Light south wind.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Veterans Day – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.