Alazia Greaves Excelling as Nurse and Student Athlete

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Westminster women’s basketball senior and West Sunbury native Alazia Greaves has found a way to manage full-time nursing hours, college classes, and basketball workouts in 2020.

The 2017 Moniteau High School grad was a standout for the Warriors and scored over 1,000 points as a high schooler.

In her senior year, she considered two schools the most. She considered moving to Georgia for a change of scenery. The school that recruited her was Valdosta State, a Division II program of the Gulf South Conference.

Additionally, she was highly considering becoming a Westminster Titan. “Ultimately, it came down to wanting to stay closer to home and going to a small school. I was more comfortable to go to Westminster and really like the entire atmosphere of basketball and the school itself.”

The decision to go to Westminster has been a key one as it allowed Greaves to pick up a nursing degree as well as become one of the most feared players in the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC)/ Greaves had her best season a year ago for the Titans as she was named to the All-PAC Second Team.

The college senior averaged 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game as a junior. The Titans concluded their season just weeks before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic but have had their season postponed for the 2020-21 school year until January.

“Right now, it has been a lot of individual work,” Greaves explained. “I have been fortunate to be able to work at least 36 hours a week, handle my few classes, and also get my skill work in.” The Titans have been working out five days a week with some lifting sessions each week as well. “It is just such a weird time for everyone. As of right now, our team is doing well.”

Greaves currently is working at UPMC Jameson in New Castle and has an interest in the intensive care unit and emergency room. After she graduates from Westminster, the West Sunbury native hopes to move south to Florida and work in Tampa at the Tampa General Hospital.

The life of a nursing major is never easy, and adding a sport to it makes it that much more challenging. Despite this, Greaves was named to the PAC Conference Honor Roll last season. Her days the last two years of college have been filled with nursing clinicals from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m., followed by basketball and then homework.

“Right now, I am working 12 hour days. It is just what I have to do. It has been difficult at times.”

Looking back at some of Greaves’ highlights from her basketball career, she likes to look back on the double-overtime thriller in which the Titans knocked off PAC rival Thiel. “I love those hostile environments. We relied on our defense to come out with a win.”

Another favorite memory she lists is the night she scored her 1,000th point in high school against rival Karns City. “I did not have a great first half and got into foul trouble. I only needed four points going into the game, and I ended up getting 1,000 on a free throw in the third quarter.”

After winning just 15 games in her first two seasons combined, Greaves was key in the Titans going 20-8 last season and qualifying for the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Tournament. The Titans also defeated the eventual conference champions (Grove City) twice in the regular season.

The 2019-20 season was a big one for Greaves and Westminster, and if there is a 2021 season, Greaves will continue to be one of the girls who make this Titans team go. “My teammates and coaches trusting in me as much as they do means so much,” said Greaves. “Their belief in me and them believing in me through my career has been so helpful.”

Alazia Greaves has accomplished so much despite being as busy as she has. Her spirit and empathy are attributes that will carry her to a great career in healthcare, a career that she was inspired to set out on because of her mother.

“My mom was diagnosed with cancer eight years ago. She inspired me to want to go into oncology nursing, but eventually, I started to love the ER and ICU. I just like the unknown of the ICU and ER. It kind of fills my adrenaline rush.”

Wherever life eventually takes Greaves, she will always remember her days playing hoops. However, her impact on this world will not be confined to the game of basketball.

