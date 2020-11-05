Redbank Valley Wins District 9 Class AA Volleyball Championship

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Redbank Valley has won the District 9 Class AA Volleyball Championship, defeating Keystone in four sets, 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15.

The Bulldogs controlled the action in the first two sets, using a solid service game alongside Alivia Huffman and Montana Hetrick’s strong offense to cruise through the first two sets. After Keystone used an efficient offense and Redbank Valley errors to seize the fourth set, an early Bulldogs run and consistent play gave Redbank Valley the decisive fourth set win.

Redbank Valley will move on to the PIAA playoffs and will play at a date and time to be determined. A full game recap will come shortly.

