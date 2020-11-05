 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Redbank Valley Wins District 9 Class AA Volleyball Championship

Thursday, November 5, 2020 @ 08:11 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

IMG_2384NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Redbank Valley has won the District 9 Class AA Volleyball Championship, defeating Keystone in four sets, 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15.

The Bulldogs controlled the action in the first two sets, using a solid service game alongside Alivia Huffman and Montana Hetrick’s strong offense to cruise through the first two sets. After Keystone used an efficient offense and Redbank Valley errors to seize the fourth set, an early Bulldogs run and consistent play gave Redbank Valley the decisive fourth set win.

Redbank Valley will move on to the PIAA playoffs and will play at a date and time to be determined. A full game recap will come shortly.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.