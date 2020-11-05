Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Dan Wikander’s Taste of Texas Heat Chili

Be ready to bring on the Texas Heat with Dan’s phenomenal chili

Ingredients

4 lbs ground beef

4 to 5 (16 oz) cans kidney beans



2 (28 oz.) can crushed tomatoes2 (15 oz) cans beef broth2 fresh tomatoes (or 14 1/2 oz Del Monte diced tomatoes w/basil, garlic & oregano)3 (15 oz) cans of sweet peas

Dan’s Special Tx Chili Add-ins:

1.5 lb Bacon (cut into small chunks)

2 oz chili powder

2 oz cayenne pepper (dry powder)

2 onions finely chopped

6 jalapeno peppers chopped (more or less to liking)

1 tbs garlic powder

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp oregano

1 ½ tbsp paprika

Directions

1) Brown bacon and add to crock pot or roaster

2) Brown Ground Beef in bacon drippings

3) Add beef, beans, crushed/diced tomatoes, chili powder, garlic powder, cayenne pepper,

beef broth, and peas into crockpot or roaster.

4) Chop/Puree onions & jalapenos and add to crockpot or roaster

5) Stir all ingredients, then cook 5-6 hours on low (225 F) or 2-3 hours at (300 F).

(Stir occasionally to cook evenly and prevent edge burning).

Notes from Dan:

You don’t like peas? Not to worry…the flavor is awesome and you won’t taste the peas!!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.