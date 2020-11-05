Clarion Hospital Reports Eleven New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported eleven new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The previous report was released on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Wednesday, November 04, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 11/03/2020: 7,089

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 5,778

Positives: 282

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 11/03/2020: 22,520

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 8,843

Positives: 373

Hospital Inpatients. As of 11/04/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital:

5 patients. 2 suspected. 3 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital:

18 patients. 0 suspected. 18 confirmed. 6 ICU.

PREVENTING TRANSMISSION OF THE VIRUS IS SIMPLE:

– Wear a mask.

– Wash your hands frequently.

– Don’t touch your face.

– Cover coughs and sneezes.

– Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.

– Practice good hygiene.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

