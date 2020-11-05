Clarion Oaks Ladies Golf League Makes Donation to Clarion Cancer Center’s Clarion Sunshine Project

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Oaks Ladies’ Golf League members Sherri Laughlin and Susie Rathfon, along with Clarion Oaks owner Karen Davis, presented a donation to Tracy Myers, Director of the Clarion Cancer Center, on Tuesday afternoon.

(Pictured, left to right: Karen Davis, Sherri Laughlin, Tracy Myers, and Susie Rathfon)

The donation will go to support the Clarion Sunshine Project, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to helping Oncology and Hematology patients of the Clarion Cancer Center.

Every other year, the Clarion Oaks Ladies’ Golf League, which consists of a group of 60 women, hosts an auction of items donated by the members, and then the members purchase the items back during the auction.

As this year is the league’s 20th anniversary, it was a banner year for the auction, as the league presented $10,000.00 – the highest donation to date to the Clarion Sunshine Project to help local families dealing with the financial fallout of a cancer diagnosis.

With this year’s donation added in, the Clarion Oaks Ladies’ Golf League has now donated over $45,000.00 to the Cancer Center, and that milestone isn’t the only one to be celebrated this year.

“The Clarion Sunshine Project, over the last month, surpassed $250,000.00 in bills that we’ve paid for patients,” Myers reported at the presentation.

