Explore TV: Redbank and Keystone to Battle for D9 Class AA Title

Thursday, November 5, 2020 @ 11:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

rvhsThe Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs battle the Keystone Lady Panthers for the District 9 Class AA Volleyball title tonight and all of the action can be seen and heard live on Explore TV.

(Photo courtesy RVHS Student Section.)

Airtime is set for approximately 6:20 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski on the call.

The video feed can be found at D9Sports.com and exploreClarion.com.

The audio feed can be found at exploreClarion.com.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:

HASKELL LOGO

Kerle Tire

redbank-chevy-logo

dubrook

THE HASKELL HOUSE
KERLE TIRE COMPANY
REDBANK CHEVROLET
DUBROOK
SWEET BASIL
LAUREL EYE CLINIC
ALL-AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING


