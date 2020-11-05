Floyd Lindsay Kriebel, formerly of Parker, PA, passed peacefully in his sleep from this life into the arms of his Lord and Savior on November 2, 2020, at the Countryside Nursing Home in Mercer, PA.

Floyd, best known by family and friends as “Hod,” was born on May 21, 1919. He was the oldest of eight children born to Lindsay Samuel and Orpha Mae (Gallagher) Kriebel. Hod was raised on a farm and loved caring for the cattle, growing crops and vegetables, walking the fields, and hunting on the family acres in Dutch Hill, PA.

On July 5, 1947, in Winchester, VA, Hod married the late Olive Irene Stewart who preceded him in death on Aug. 26, 2012. She was the daughter of the late D. Edwin and Estella McCall Stewart of Sligo, PA. Together, they raised three children, Stewart D., (Michelle) formerly of La Verne, CA, Ricky L. (Elaine) of New Castle, and Sherry A. Etzel (David) of Clarion.

Floyd retired from the Asplundh Tree Company in 1983 with 40 years of service. He and Olive also served as bus contractors for the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District for 31 years.

Hod was an avid hunter and would often take fall trips to the western states of, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana where he would hunt elk, mule deer and antelope. He also looked forward to hunting season on the farm where he would spend as much time in the camp eating, sleeping, and conversing with family and friends as he would hunting.

Both Hod and Olive loved to travel. Hod always enjoyed being behind the wheel of a car or of a truck with a camper in tow. They were able to visit 48 of the 50 states. After retiring, the couple spent winters in Eustis, FL where they attended the Eustis Church of God.

In his golden years, Hod took up the sport of golf. He was a member of the Hi Level Golf Course. When summer arrived and his son Stewart would come home from CA, Hod and his two sons along with friends and other family members enjoyed golfing at a variety of golf courses. When Hod was 92, he managed to golf his age. That was a proud moment!

Hod was a member of the Parker Masonic Lodge and the Clarion County Fire Police Association. He served as a camp policeman for the Whitehall Church of God camp meeting for many years. He looked forward to serving the camp in this capacity. Hod was an active member of the Park Hill Church of God where he enjoyed participating in church services, Sunday School class, and the Men’s Prayer Group each Saturday morning. He loved his coffee and donuts!

He is survived by his son Ricky and his wife Elaine of New Castle, daughter Sherry and her husband David Etzel of Clarion; two grandchildren, Paula Kritz of Hubbard, OH and Jeremy Kinney and his wife Kari of Strattanville, PA; three great-grandchildren, Katlyn Kritz of Hubbard, OH and Cole and Lily Kinney of Strattanville, PA. Also surviving are his sisters Pauline Slaughenhoupt and Poppy Myers and brother Claude and his wife Jaunita Kriebel, all of Parker, PA.

In addition to his wife and parents, Hod was preceded in death by his oldest son, Stewart D. Kriebel and daughter-in-law Michelle; two brothers, Donald and his wife Lois and Jack Kriebel and his wife Shirley; two sisters, Valjean Hepner and her husband Earl and Betty Hawthorne and her husband Paul; and four brothers -in- law, Dean Emery, Clyde Bobbert, Gerald (Hap) Slaughenhoupt and Donald Myers.

We will deeply miss Hod’s / dad’s presence, his sense of humor, and his beautiful smile which he had with him always.

A private family viewing will be held at the H. Jack Buzard funeral home in Parker, PA. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Perryville Cemetery in Parker, PA with Pastor Eric Mitchell of the Park Hill First Church of God presiding. Masks and social distancing will be required. Chairs will be available.

Memorials and donations can be made in Floyd Kriebel’s honor to the Whitehall Camp and Conference Center, 580 Whitehall Road, Emlenton, PA 16373 or the Park Hill First Church of God, c/o youth and children’s ministry, 3314 Lime Plant Road, Parker, PA 16049.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting buzardfuneralhomes.com.

