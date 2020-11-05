GerKeta Montgomery, 77, of Franklin, passed away early in the morning of Thursday, October 29, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born December 26, 1942 in Bullion, she was the daughter of the late Floyd B. and Cythia J. (McElhaney) Eakin. On September 11, 1961, she married the love of her life, Daniel L. Montgomery, and enjoyed over 50 years together; he preceded her in death on November 5, 2015.

For over 30 years, GerKeta worked in Custodial Services for Polk Center until her retirement in 2002.

All who knew GerKeta knew how compassionate and kind she was. She was always there to give a helping hand to those in need and loved volunteering throughout town, more specifically at DeBence’s Antique Music Museum and with Sally’s Kitchen. She was also a member of the Venango County Coon and Fox Club and a member of the Salvation Army Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Kenny Carl Montgomery and his wife, Dorothy, of Utica; her two daughters, Denise Ann Lansberry and her husband, Doug, of Ganesville, VA, and Diana Marie Craft and her husband, D.P. “Bink”, of Utica; her six grandchildren, Robert L. Montgomery, and Jayma A. Marbich and her husband, Dan, both of Polk, Austin Lansberry, who is serving in the Coast Guard at Murrells Inlet, SC, Seth D. Craft and his wife, Madelyn, Saige M. Craft, also of Utica, and Hannah M. Phelps, who is serving in the Navy in Guam, and her husband, James, who also serving in the Navy in Bahrain; her five (soon-to-be six) great-grandchildren, Ethan and Ella Marbich, Kooper and Tucker Montgomery, and Scarlett Roberts and her soon-to-be born little brother, Reginald Craft; and by her sister, Okeama “Kim” Warner and her husband, Bill, of Las Vegas, NV.

GerKeta and her husband, Dan, were so proud of their grandchildren, Austin, Hannah, and her husband, James, for serving in the military.

In addition to her parents and husband, GerKeta was preceded in death by her son, John H. Montgomery; her great-grandson, Gunner L. Montgomery; her brother, Clair A. Eakin; and by her sister, Joan Ketterman.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services for GerKeta will be private for the family, with Rev. John Canon, pastor of the Jerusalem Christian Church of Greenville, PA, officiating.

A live stream of GerKeta’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 am on November 7, 2020. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the live stream.

GerKeta will be laid to rest next to her husband at Cooperstown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in GerKeta’s honor to the Salvation Army, 302 13th Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.