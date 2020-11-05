Hearing for Clarion Man Charged With Rape Continued

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Clarion man facing 36 sexual assault charges was continued on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 40-year-old Robert Daniel Martin was continued on November 3 and is scheduled to resume at 10:30 a.m. on December 1.

Martin facing the following charges:

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (seven counts)



– IDSI Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (four counts)– Sexual Assault, Felon 2 (seven counts)– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Forcible Compulsion, Felony 2 (seven counts)– Indecent Assault Forcible Compulsion, Misdemeanor 1 (11 counts)

He is currently free on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a sexual assault investigation that began last year.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known victim participated in an interview at the Clarion-based State Police station on May 4, 2019, regarding events that reportedly occurred at Robert Daniel Martin‘s residence in Clarion Township.

In the interview, the victim told police that Martin regularly forced vaginal and anal intercourse on her on a regular basis between 2016 and 2017, when she was 17 years old. Martin also allegedly subjected the victim to other unwanted sexual contact, according to the complaint.

Martin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:53 a.m. on Thursday, October 22.

Court documents indicate Martin was sentenced to one year of probation on May 8, 2019, on a third-degree misdemeanor open lewdness charge related to an incident where he exposed his genitals to a woman in Clarion.

ExploreClarion.com‘s records also indicate Martin was charged with incest and corruption of minors in May 2019. However, updated court documents showing the disposition of that case were not available, and calls to the District Attorney’s office for clarification were not immediately returned.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.