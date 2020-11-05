Jane McManama Duffy, born December 1, 1934 in Richmond, Indiana, passed away November 1, 2020.

She was a wife, mother, grandmother, and recently a great grandmother. Jane studied history at Penn State University where she met her husband Edward.

She was a professor at Clarion University in Clarion, PA, and prior to that taught history and physical education at the high school level. She loved to knit, crochet and cross stitch. Jane sang in her Clarion Methodist church choir and was quite active in Clarion Community Theatre. One of her most memorable roles was as Doris in “Same Time Next Year.”

Most recently, after relocating to Fort Pierce Florida from Clarion, PA, she knitted dolls for local children for Christmas and donated them to the Sheriff’s office. She was greatly interested in the Japanese language and culture after they hosted Yaeko, a Japanese foreign exchange student, in the 1960’s.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years Edward, two daughters, Mary and Sue, and two sons-in-law, Tom and Joe. She had three granddaughters Rebecca, Melanie, and Jenny, and two grandson-in-laws Patrick and Brandon. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren James, Isabella, and Killian. Also surviving her are her sister Carole and brother Skip.

She was surrounded by family at her passing.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory.

Visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com for more information.

