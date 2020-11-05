Judge Seidle-Patton Declares Judicial Emergency in Clarion County Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Plea and sentencing hearings held on Wednesday in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas looked a little different this week.

District Attorney Drew Welsh and Assistant District Attorney Erich Spessard were not in attendance in person and argued their cases via video conference call on a laptop set up at the front of the courtroom.

According to Judge Sara Seidle-Patton, the situation was due to the District Attorney’s Office and staff being under quarantine at the moment.

“We’re following all protocol and medical advice based on (the) exposure staff in the office had with someone who tested positive for COVID,” Welsh told exploreClarion.com on Wednesday afternoon.

“That includes testing and isolation for a period of time. We’re working remotely for court appearances and getting the rest of the job done as we can.”

Welsh noted he could not comment on whether or not anyone from the District Attorney’s office had tested positive due to privacy concerns but reported everyone from the office is being tested and will return to work based on doctor’s recommendations following their results.

However, in the meantime, the situation, along with the rise in local COVID-19 cases, led to a declaration of judicial emergency on Tuesday by Seidle-Patton to allow the county to change court procedures for the foreseeable future.

The emergency order includes provisions limiting people attending court proceedings and allowing for proceedings to be conducted via advanced technology.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.