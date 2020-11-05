 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Judge Seidle-Patton Declares Judicial Emergency in Clarion County Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Thursday, November 5, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

courthouse-croppedCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Plea and sentencing hearings held on Wednesday in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas looked a little different this week.

District Attorney Drew Welsh and Assistant District Attorney Erich Spessard were not in attendance in person and argued their cases via video conference call on a laptop set up at the front of the courtroom.

According to Judge Sara Seidle-Patton, the situation was due to the District Attorney’s Office and staff being under quarantine at the moment.

“We’re following all protocol and medical advice based on (the) exposure staff in the office had with someone who tested positive for COVID,” Welsh told exploreClarion.com on Wednesday afternoon.

“That includes testing and isolation for a period of time. We’re working remotely for court appearances and getting the rest of the job done as we can.”

Welsh noted he could not comment on whether or not anyone from the District Attorney’s office had tested positive due to privacy concerns but reported everyone from the office is being tested and will return to work based on doctor’s recommendations following their results.

However, in the meantime, the situation, along with the rise in local COVID-19 cases, led to a declaration of judicial emergency on Tuesday by Seidle-Patton to allow the county to change court procedures for the foreseeable future.

The emergency order includes provisions limiting people attending court proceedings and allowing for proceedings to be conducted via advanced technology.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.