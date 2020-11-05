Knox Volunteer Fire Company Stuffed Chicken Dinner Set for Saturday

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Knox Volunteer Fire Company will be holding a Stuffed Chicken Breast Dinner on Saturday, November 7.

Dinners will be available at the Knox Volunteer Fire Company, located at 514 East Railroad Street in Knox, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. or until sold out.

There is no set cost for the meal, but the fire company is asking participants to make a donation.

The dinner includes a stuffed chicken breast with green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, a roll, and a dessert.

The dinner will be drive-thru take-out only due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

