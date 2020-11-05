 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Knox Volunteer Fire Company Stuffed Chicken Dinner Set for Saturday

Thursday, November 5, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Knox Fire DepartmentKNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Knox Volunteer Fire Company will be holding a Stuffed Chicken Breast Dinner on Saturday, November 7.

Dinners will be available at the Knox Volunteer Fire Company, located at 514 East Railroad Street in Knox, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. or until sold out.

There is no set cost for the meal, but the fire company is asking participants to make a donation.

The dinner includes a stuffed chicken breast with green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, a roll, and a dessert.

The dinner will be drive-thru take-out only due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

image0


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.