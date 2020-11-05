 

Mabel Johnson

Thursday, November 5, 2020 @ 10:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

7203112_fbsMabel Johnson, 92, formerly of Route 6 East near Kane, died early Wednesday morning, November 4, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Kane.

Born January 9, 1928 in West Orange, N.J., she moved to Kane in 1950. She was the daughter of Peder and Margaret Liedersen Johnson, and, on September 18, 1948 in Orange, New Jersey, married Herbert M. Johnson, who died in 2008.

Mabel was a legal secretary at Woods & Baker law firm in Kane. She was a member of Tabor Ev. Lutheran Church in Kane, where she belonged to the Women’s Circle; was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, the Kane Senior Center, and was an avid sports fan, including basketball, football and baseball, especially the Pirates and the Steelers.

Surviving are her daughter Dawn Johnson of Monroeville, a son Arne (Rhonda) Johnson of Kane; sisters Edith Abramsen of Caldwell, N.J. and Nancy Freidrich of Yarmouth, Maine. Two grandchildren and four great grandchildren also survive.

Preceding her in death, besides her husband and parents, are a brother and a sister.

A graveside service will be held privately at Lebanon Cemetery in Kanesholm.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.


