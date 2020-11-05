Police Respond to Chain Reaction Crash on Route 322

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a chain-reaction crash that occurred early Monday evening on U.S. 322.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:28 p.m. on Monday, November 2, on U.S. 322, just north of State Route 38, in Rockland Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2014 Dodge Caravan, operated by 58-year-old Patricia G. Anderson, of Emlenton, was stopped on U.S. 322 westbound, waiting to make a left turn onto State Route 38, and a 2014 Nissan Sentra, operated by 25-year-old Matthew P. Black, of Oil City, stopped behind it. The Nissan was struck from behind by a 2006 Subaru Impreza operated by 18-year-old Dakota J. Urey, of Cranberry. The initial impact then pushed the Nissan forward, and the Nissan struck the rear of the Dodge.

All three drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

The Subaru sustained disabling damage, while the Nissan and the Dodge sustained minor damages.

Community Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

