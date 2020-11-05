Rita Louise Craig, 87, of Clarion, formerly of Sligo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Born on Oct. 9, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John and Ada Goodlin Jones.

Rita enjoyed crafting and was the “talk of the town” for her elaborate and award- winning decorations which drew hundreds to her home for many years. Her sense of decorating also presented itself in her clothing which always had to have a little “sparkle”. She loved going for long rides all the while listening to music and singing to the Oldies. Most of all Rita enjoyed spending time with her family and friends who can attest to her pointed remarks or retorts otherwise known as “zingers”.

She is survived by her beloved companion for more than 40 years, Philip Sarver. Mother of William Craig of Pittsburgh, Richard Craig (Dana) of East Brady, and Janet (Philip) Moore of Minneapolis. Loving Grandmother of Melissa Hayes (Brandon), Kody Craig (Kyrstal Zarnik), Kelsey Craig, Kelley Fearing (Ben), Brett Moore, and Brian Moore. Great-grandmother of Alexa Hayes, Kallom Craig, Kiptyn and Scotlyn Fearing.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents, her former husband, Roy S. Craig and infant children: Jack, John, Gregory and Sheena.

The Craig Family wishes to thank Jenny Mohney for the countless meals she prepared for Rita during the last few years as well as their wonderful friendship.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm & 6pm to 8pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Sligo United Methodist Church with Rev. Kate Reitz officiating. Interment will follow at the Sligo Cemetery.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home. Due to the new orders of Gov. Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sligo United Methodist Church, 506 Penn St. P.O. Box 127 Sligo, PA 16255-0127.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

