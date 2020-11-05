 

SPONSORED: Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse: November Newsletter

Thursday, November 5, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

stillers-thanksgivingSENECA, Pa. – Hurry in to Stiller’s Meats and Smokehouse and place your last minute orders for your family Thanksgiving.

You can choose from fresh turkey, smoked turkey, ham, prime rib, stuffing balls, green beans, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, apple dumplings, and pumpkin pie.

stillers-sweet-potato

stillers-apple-dumplings

Get to know the Stiller’s Family and appreciate their insightful cooking tip. Expect meat buying to become a personal experience. Packaged in brown butcher paper instead of a Styrofoam tray, fresh meat will always make the meals you cook taste that much better.

Stiller’s Meats and Smokehouse has everything you need for the DIY venison processor. For over 90 years, Con Yeager Spices have offered the best spices and processing kits. Best of all, they are located right here in Western Pa. Casings and high temp cheese is also available at Stiller’s.

stillers-con-yeager

Stiller’s Meats and Smokehouse is located at 3190 State Route 257 in Seneca, PA. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, visit Stiller’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Stillerssmokehouse/ or call 814-493-8208.

Stillers


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
