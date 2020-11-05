SPONSORED: Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse: November Newsletter
SENECA, Pa. – Hurry in to Stiller’s Meats and Smokehouse and place your last minute orders for your family Thanksgiving.
You can choose from fresh turkey, smoked turkey, ham, prime rib, stuffing balls, green beans, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, apple dumplings, and pumpkin pie.
Get to know the Stiller’s Family and appreciate their insightful cooking tip. Expect meat buying to become a personal experience. Packaged in brown butcher paper instead of a Styrofoam tray, fresh meat will always make the meals you cook taste that much better.
Stiller’s Meats and Smokehouse has everything you need for the DIY venison processor. For over 90 years, Con Yeager Spices have offered the best spices and processing kits. Best of all, they are located right here in Western Pa. Casings and high temp cheese is also available at Stiller’s.
Stiller’s Meats and Smokehouse is located at 3190 State Route 257 in Seneca, PA. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
For more information, visit Stiller’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Stillerssmokehouse/ or call 814-493-8208.
