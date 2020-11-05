SPONSORED: Trailer Spotlight: Carmate 6×12′ Sportster Cargos at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales
Thursday, November 5, 2020 @ 12:11 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales is offering 10% off all Carmate 6×12′ Sportster Cargo Models for the month of November.
Standard Features of the trailer are as follows:
- 2990# GVWR (1 3500# Dexter Spring Axle w/ EZ Lube Hub)
- Radial Tires
- 3/8” Plywood Walls
- ¾” Plywood Floor (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
- .032 Seamless 1 Piece Aluminum Roof (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
- LED Lighting (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
- Hot Dipped Galvanized Hardware
- CARMATE SATISFACTION GUARANTEED
Remember, shop local and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY!
To learn more about J&J Feeds and Needs and J&J Trailers and Equipment, visit their websites https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com or https://jjtrailersales.com/, their Feeds and Needs Facebook page, or their Trailers and Equipment Facebook page.
J&J Feeds and Needs locations:
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066
135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175
