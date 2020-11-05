State Police Calls: AR-15 Stolen, Clarion Man Busted for DUI

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Washington Township

Marienville-based State Police say around 6:00 p.m. on October 28, a known 48-year-old male victim from Tionesta reported that his AR-15 rifle was stolen from his residence on Lake Lucy Road in Washington Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Cranberry Township

According to police, around 3:17 p.m. on October 3, 43-year-old Barry McMillen, of Clarion, was arrested for DUI after reportedly arriving at the Franklin-based State Police station in a 2001 Subaru while impaired.

McMillen was subsequently found to be in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, police say.

Police say charges of DUI, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless driving are pending.

