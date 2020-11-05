State Police Investigating Two Burglaries in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are currently investigating two burglaries recently reported in Farmington Township.

Police say both incidents reportedly occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

According to police, an unknown individual(s) forced entry into a house located on State Route 36 near Henry Lane, as well as another home located on Miola Road near Gravel Lick Road, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

It is not known if any items were taken from either location.

The investigations are ongoing.

