Tharan: Elections Have Consequences

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – “Elections have consequences,” said Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan on Tuesday morning at a work session following the November 3 general election.

(Pictured: Indivisible We Rise-West Central Pennsylvania members urged Clarion County Commissioners to count every vote on Wednesday morning.

“There was a whale of a turnout yesterday with 63 percent of registered voters at the polls, and that’s not counting the mail-in voters,” continued Tharan. “I’d say we’re looking at probably over 80 percent which would be an all-time record.”

Commissioner Wayne Brosius said there were approximately 5,000 mail-votes on Tuesday and 500 were counted. According to the law, ballots postmarked November 3 are valid for three days after the election. However, because of the legal challenge, ballots received on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with the required postmark were going to be segregated on the day they are received until further guidance from lawyers for the county.

While Clarion County voters overwhelmingly selected Donald Trump for president on November 3, the mail-in votes will be added into the statewide votes. A large number of write-in votes across Pennsylvania have not been tabulated and could influence the final vote, electing Joe Biden.

A number of states have been called for Biden during Wednesday’s election coverage, but votes must be officially certified. Recounts and challenges to the votes are reportedly under consideration by Trump.

According to votespa.com, the official website of the Pennsylvania Department of State, as of Wednesday afternoon, Clarion County issued 4,883 ballots and 4,143 were cast. A total of 2,126 votes were counted and 2,017 votes remain to be counted. A total of 51.32 percent of the mail-in ballots were counted.

The final official count might be available at the end of the week, but it could drag on a while longer because of legal challenges.



Commissioner Wayne Brosius and Director of Elections Cindy Callihan load mail-in votes for scanning.



Tharan was asked about the “consequences” of the election, and he pointed to the county budget that must be adopted by the end of the year.

“In my opinion, and it’s just my opinion, the election will probably have a lot to do with how our budget looks,” continued Tharan. ”He’s (Biden) already promised he’s going to raise the minimum wage to $15.00 an hour. That would have grave consequences on the economy because that means we would have to raise a lot of county employees up to $15.00 an hour. If we receive any federal money, we would have to pay those wages.”

Remarks by Biden on fossil fuels also worry Tharan.

“He’s also stated that within 10 years, he is going to phase out fossil fuels. Every heating system – that is in pretty much in every building that the county owns, not to say every residence of the county – has a gas furnace, a gas hot water tank, or an oil furnace. Some people still have coal furnaces. And, those would all need to be replaced.”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.