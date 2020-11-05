YMCA Opens Indoor Floor Hockey Registration for Ages 9-12

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA has opened an additional session of Indoor Floor Hockey for ages nine to 12, and the program begins this Saturday. Registration is open to area youth who are interested in hockey and playing fun games.

Indoor Floor Hockey is a fun sport for boys and girls between the ages of nine to 12. The new session will be held on Saturday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will be held on November 7, 14, 21, and December 5.

Indoor Hockey will feature skills and drills with scrimmages held each week. Registration is available online or at the YMCA.

Call 814-764-3400 for more information. Register today ONLINE!.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment if they desire – just make sure items clearly labeled with the child’s name. The YMCA will provide equipment if participants do not have their own.

The clinic will be coached by Jesse Kelley. For more information, contact Katie Neely programdirector@clarionymca.net or Jesse Kelley jkelley@clarionymca.net.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The YMCA is closed on Sundays.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

Clarion County YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com.