2020 Gingerbread Tour Kicks Off Today

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The 2020 Gingerbread Tour is kicking off today.

The event runs from Friday, November 6, to Sunday, November 8.

Shop the twenty-mile corridor of unique vendors from Cook Forest State Park to Historic Brookville. The pre-Christmas shopping extravaganza has a diverse array of items that are sure to please every taste.

Brochures with the tour map are available with the list of vendors and restaurants. Brochures are at all participating stores as well as the PA Great Outdoors Visitor Center, the Brookville and Clarion Chambers of Commerce, and online the website and the Facebook page.

Shop the Gingerbread Tour

1) Briar Hill Rustic Furniture

Stop in and see our remodeled showroom. We have added new pieces this year! You need to see these one of a kind items. We are known for our wide variety of bedroom, living room and outdoor furniture. All of our furniture is made on location. Briar Hill has been manufacturing custom cedar log furniture for over 60 years. We also carry many unique home decor items you won’t find anywhere else. Owners: Jim Hedgecock & Deb Jones

Address: 4169 Route 36, Leeper, PA 16233

Phone: 814-744-9913

Tour Hours: Friday & Saturday 8 am – 5 pm, Sunday 8 am – 4 pm

2) Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts

The Sawmill Center is one of the premier destinations in Cook Forest. Be sure to shop at our bountiful craft market where more than 50 local artisans display their hand-crafted items. All their work is juried to ensure the highest quality and craftsmanship. You will find wood work, paintings, photos, candles, jewelry, crocheted sweaters, quilts, metal work, leather goods, home decor and so much more. Public restrooms available and major credit cards accepted.

Address: 140 Theater Lane, Cooksburg, PA 16217

Phone: 814-927-6655

Hours: Open Daily 10 am – 5 pm

3) Cooksburg Dry Goods Gift Shoppe

Visit our quaint log cabin gift shop in the Heart of Cook Forest on River Road. Candles, unique home decor, dishes, and tableware, Rolf glassware, collectible Old World Christmas ornaments. Carl Sam’s The Lost Series and many other children’s books, realistic Folkmanis wildlife puppets and handcrafted gifts by local artisans. Register for a daily door prize – must be able to pick up the prize. Open all year except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. Public restrooms available and major credit cards accepted.

Address: 115 Riverside Drive, Cooksburg, PA 16217

Phone: 814-744-8300

Tour Hours: Friday 9 am – 8 pm; Saturday & Sunday 9 am – 6 pm

4) Parker’s Indian Trading Post

Stop in at our store where you will find something for everyone on your list and maybe something special for yourself. Jewelry, Minnetonka Moccasins, Trolls, wind chimes, dream catchers, Cook Forest items including tree ornaments just to name a few. Great stocking stuffers and plenty of toys including Aurora Stuffed Animals. Don’t forget to pick up some Maple Sugar Cakes, Old Fashioned Candy Sticks and Flat Taffy. Daily door prize drawing … winners must be able to pick up their prize. Public restrooms available and major credit cards accepted.

Address: 14171 Route 36, Clarington, PA 15828

Phone: 814-927-2882

Tour Hours: Friday 10 am – 7 pm; Saturday 10 am – 8 pm; Sunday 10 am – 5 pm

5) Pickle Barrel

The Pickle Barrel is magically transformed into “Gingerbread Junction” for the Gingerbread Tour. Enjoy the sights, scents and sounds of Christmas as you shop and have a taste of “Pickle Punch”. FB Greeen You will find decorated trees, ornaments, gift items, pictures, primitive furniture, chocolates and so much more and of course our pickles! Jim, Wanda and the Picklettes are your hosts. Major credit cards accepted.

Address: 13867 Route 36, Clarington, PA 15828

Phone: 814-752-2455

Hours: Open Daily 10 am – 5 pm

6) Through The Woods

Through the Woods has multiple vendors with something to offer everyone. In addition to amazing antiques, you’ll also find handcrafted primitives, soaps, lotions, candles, maple syrup, aromatherapy pillows, The Watershed Journal, and much more! New items arrive daily, so stop in to see us each day. Visit us online at our Facebook page to view all of the latest happenings. Major credit cards accepted.

Address: 11217 Route 36, Clarington, PA 15828

Phone: 814-752-2080

Tour Hours: Friday – Saturday 9 am – 5 pm

7) Quiet Creek Herb Farm and School of Country Living

Herb plants, teas, soaps, oil, salves, classes, festivals, private luncheons. Lunch available on Saturday during the Gingerbread Tour. Organic lunch available for purchase. Stewards: Claire and Rusty Orner. Open year round. Restrooms available.

Address: 93 Quiet Creek Lane, Brookville, PA 15825

Phone: 814-849-9662

Tour Hours: Friday & Saturday 9 am – 5 pm

8) Heirloom Quilting

Visit our website. Handi Quilter and AccuCut. Durfee Burtner, Proprietor. A haven for fabric lovers; over 9,000 bolts. You’ll see the most flannels and homespuns east of the Mississippi. Threads of all kinds, buttons galore, hundreds of patterns and books, yards and yards of trims. Let your imagination go wild! Helpful staff. Major credit cards accepted.

Address: 1225 Route 36 North, Brookville, PA 15825

Phone: 814-849-8739

Tour Hours: Open Daily 10 am – 5 pm

9) Blackbird Distillery

Blackbird Distillery makes Real Moonshine by hand with no machines from start to finish. That includes bottling it & labeling it. Blackbird welcomes customers every day of the year except Christmas. Come and enjoy our smoked meats and 16 types of cheeses, all smoked right here at Blackbird Distillery. Enjoy some of old man Mr. B’s canned goods made here also from scratch! Check us out at blackbirddistillery.com and Facebook. NOW 22 FLAVORS! Public restrooms available and major credit cards accepted.

Address: 93 Blackout Alley, Brookville, PA 15825

Phone: 814-849-0915

Tour Hours: Friday & Saturday 9 am – 7 pm; Sunday 9 am – 6 pm

10) Dan Smith’s Candies

Established in 1953, Dan Smith’s Candies has been making a wide variety of milk and dark chocolates for over 65 years. Customer favorites include our Peanut Butter Melt-Aways, Chocolate Covered Pretzels, Old Fashioned Holiday Mints and Sea Salt Caramels. Stop in our Factory Store in Brookville and take advantage of our Customer Appreciation Sale (20% OFF ALL CANDY). Free gift wrapping! Same Great Taste … Same Great Memories! Accepts major credit cards.

Address: 77 Barnett Street, Brookville, PA 15825

Phone: 814-849-8221

Tour Hours: Friday & Saturday 9 am – 6 pm; Sunday 10 am – 2 pm

11) Open House Shop Antiques & PA Wilds Gallery

The Open House is a unique shopping experience with 4,000 sq.ft. of authentic primitives, country home decor and custom-made farm tables. From crocks to old advertising and one of a kind PA FB GreeenWilds artists treasures the shop offers something for everyone. Jack Daniels whiskey barrels for sale or rent. Public restrooms available and major credit cards accepted.

New Address: 285 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825

Phone: 814-849-4640 or 814-541-1484

Tour Hours: Friday & Saturday 8 am – 6 pm; Sunday 9 am – 5 pm

