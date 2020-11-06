 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, November 6, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Light southwest wind.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Veterans Day – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.


