A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Light southwest wind.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Veterans Day – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.