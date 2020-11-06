Bennett L. “Ben” Ritts, 75, of Lawrenceville, GA, a well-known former Emlenton resident, went to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020 at Landmark Hospital in Athens, GA.

Bennett was born in Franklin on February 17, 1945. He was the son of the late Warren and Helen Laughner Ritts.

He was a 1963 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School. Ben was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served his country from 1964 – 1968 and was stationed in California and Alaska. He was an active member of the Prospect United Methodist Church in Lawrenceville where he enjoyed working around the church and helping to serve church dinners. Ben had been an active member of the Emlenton United Methodist Church. He was a long time active member of the Emlenton Fire Department and had served the fire department for many years as president. In his earlier years, Ben enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and refinishing.

Ben retired as fleet manager from Quaker State Oil Refining Corporation in 1995. Following his retirement from Quaker State, Ben was employed for a number of years at McNany Lumber on Main Street in Emlenton, where he especially enjoyed helping and conversing with many of the local customers.

Surviving is his wife, Marilyn F. Wenner Ritts, whom he married in The Rockland United Methodist Church on July 19, 1969. Also surviving is his son, Steven Ritts and his wife, Treva, of Dacula, GA; his sister, Martha Wallace of Casper, Wyoming; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Barbara Ritts of Seneca, Roger and Sabrina Wenner of Columbus, GA, Trudy and Terry Hunsberger of Kennerdell, and Judi Wenner of Hermitage, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Ritts, and two brothers-in-law, Gary Wenner and Edward Wenner.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. Saturday and on Sunday from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. from the Emlenton United Methodist Church, 1303 Kerr Ave., Emlenton. A funeral service will follow from the church at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Steven Harrell, church pastor, and former church pastor, Rev. Kenneth Duffee, officiating. Interment with military honors accorded by the VETS Honor Guard will follow in Rockland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 371, Emlenton, PA 16373 or the Emlenton United Methodist Church, PO Box 721, Emlenton, PA 16373.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

