Local Man Behind Bars on Attempted Homicide Charges

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars following an investigation into an incident where he allegedly attempted to shoot a man outside a residence in Punxsutawney earlier this week.

Court documents indicate 29-year-old Anthony Clyde Boggs Jr., of Glen Campbell, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock at 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, on the following charges:

– Criminal Attempt – Criminal Homicide

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury or Causes Injury With Extreme Indifference, Felony 1



– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes Bodily Injury with Deadly Weapon, Felony 2– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Punxsutawney on Tuesday evening.

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:34 p.m. on November 3, Punxsutawney Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Woodland Avenue for a report of a domestic incident involving a gun.

At the scene, police spoke to Anthony Clyde Boggs Jr..

According to the complaint, Boggs stated he was visiting his kids and their mother and saw a known male (the victim) outside the apartment. Boggs reported he and the victim had some words, and the victim then left.

When asked about the gun that was reported, Boggs stated he did not have a gun but did admit he told the victim to “remember that he did have a red dot,” the complaint states.

Police then spoke to the victim, who had returned to the scene.

According to the complaint, the victim reported he was starting up the walkway to the residence when he was confronted by Boggs. The victim told police Bogs had a flashlight on, then turned it off, and he then saw Boggs’ arm extend out. He reported Boggs had something in his hand that he believed was some kind of gun.

The victim reported that Boggs then said, “I told you that this is what I would do,” and the victim then heard the click of a gun, but the gun did not go off. The victim then ran away and called 9-1-1, according to the complaint.

After speaking to the victim, police went back to speak to Boggs again, specifically about the gun. Boggs initially continued to deny having a gun, then said that maybe he “was protecting his kids.” When asked about the gun again, Boggs reportedly admitted it was inside the residence. He then took police to the trash can in the kitchen and stated that the gun was under a milk jug, the complaint indicates.

Police checked under the indicated jug and found a 9mm pistol with a red dot sight on the rail in the bottom of the trash can, the complaint notes.

The pistol was found to have a fully-loaded magazine and a bullet in the chamber that appeared to have a dent in the primer, according to the complaint.

The gun was then seized, and Boggs was taken into custody.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on November 17, with Judge Mizerock presiding.

